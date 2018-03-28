The Secretary General of the United Nations on Tuesday expressed to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia,the importance of ending the conflict in Yemen as the only way to solve the humanitarian crisis in that country, the poorest in the Middle East.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres spoke with Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud about the obligation of all the parties involved in the conflict to protect the population and civil infrastructure, and to move toward a negotiated agreement through an inclusive dialogue in Yemen, according to a UN statement.