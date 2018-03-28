A Yemeni looks at a banner depicting portraits of late Houthi fighters allegedly killed in Yemen's ongoing conflict, on the third anniversary of the Saudi-led military campaign on Yemen, in Sana'a, Yemen, 26 March 2018. The Saudi-led military coalition continues its airstrike campaign against the Houthi rebels and their allied forces across war-affected Yemen since 26 March 2015, claiming the lives of more than 10 thousand people. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni girl walks past a building allegedly destroyed by recent airstrikes, on the third anniversary of the Saudi-led military campaign on Yemen, in Sana'a, Yemen, 25 March 2018. The Saudi-led military coalition continues its airstrike campaign against the Houthi rebels and their allied forces across war-affected Yemen since March 2015, claiming the lives of more than 10 thousand people and displacing more than three million. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemenis collect drinking water from a donated water pipe in Sana'a, Yemen, 27 March 2018. According to reports, nearly 18 million people of Yemen's 26-million population depend on humanitarian aid and local donations, three years since the start of escalating conflict in the poorest Arab country between the Houthis rebels and Yemen's Saudi-backed government forces. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

The Secretary General of the United Nations on Tuesday expressed to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia,the importance of ending the conflict in Yemen as the only way to solve the humanitarian crisis in that country, the poorest in the Middle East.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres spoke with Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud about the obligation of all the parties involved in the conflict to protect the population and civil infrastructure, and to move toward a negotiated agreement through an inclusive dialogue in Yemen, according to a UN statement.