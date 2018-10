Residents stand near the ruins of a house at Betobo village, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Rescue team members with an excavator near a damaged house at Betobo village, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

The Secretary General of the United Nations was on Friday visiting the areas most affected by the earthquake and subsequent tsunami on the Indonesian island of Salawesi, coinciding with the last day of the search mission for some 5,000 reported missing after the disaster.

Accompanied by Indonesia´s Vice President Jusuf Kalla, UN chief Antonio Guterres examined the damage caused by the disaster in the devastated city of Palu.