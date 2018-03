View of the United Nations Security Council during a high-level debate about UN Peacekeeping operations, at UN headquarters in New York, USA, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/UN PHOTO/Evan Schneider

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, speaks during a Security Council high-level debate about UN Peacekeeping, at UN headquarters in New York, USA, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/UN PHOTO/Evan Schneider

The number of UN peacekeepers killed in the line of duty nearly doubled last year, increasing from 34 in 2016 to 59 in 2017, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday.

During a Security Council high-level debate about UN Peacekeeping operations, Guterres said that UN troops have "too often in the past ... been reduced to waiting in a defensive posture, giving hostile forces time and space to plan attacks."