File photo taken on Sept. 29, 2015:President David Granger speaks before journalist at the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York. EPA/EFE/CHRISTOPHER GREGORY/FILE

Guyanese President David Granger has been diagnosed with cancer and will undergo a brief second phase of a treatment at a hospital in Cuba, his country's ambassador in Havana said.

The 73-year-old president suffers from Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Ambassador Halim Majeed said in a statement.