(FILE) - Singapore Minister for Communication and Information S Iswaran delivers his speech during the 14th Conference of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information and Related Meetings in Singapore at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong gestures as he speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the 32nd Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings in Singapore, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

(FILE) - A view of Singapore's skyline as seen from the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore, Nov. 1, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHEN MORRISON

The personal health data of 1.5 million people, almost a quarter of the population, including the details of the city-state's prime minister, have been hacked, a health ministry statement said Friday.

The patients had visited SingHealth's specialist outpatient clinics between May 1, 2015 to Jul. 4, 2018, the statement said.