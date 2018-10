Brazilian presidential candidate Fernando Haddad participates in an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Oct. 18, 2018, that was attended by lawyers and judges who are supportive of his campaign. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Brazilian presidential candidate Fernando Haddad participates in an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Oct. 18, 2018, that was attended by lawyers and judges who are supportive of his campaign. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

The candidate of the center-left Workers' Party (PT), Fernando Haddad, on Thursday accused right-wing opponent Jair Bolsonaro of conspiring with business leaders to spread lies about him on WhatsApp in the lead-up to Brazil's runoff presidential election.

Haddad made his remarks in an interview with Rio de Janeiro radio station Super Radio Tupi after an article had been published earlier Thursday by Brazil's biggest daily, Folha de Sao Paulo.