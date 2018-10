The head of the election observer mission in Brazil of the Organization of American States (OAS), Laura Chinchilla, attends a meeting with presidential candidate Fernando Haddad, along with former Brazilian chancellor Celso Amorim (R), in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Center-left Brazilian candidate Fernando Haddad warned Thursday that a possible victory of rightist Jair Bolsonaro in the weekend presidential runoff would entail a "plunge into the abyss" for Brazil.

The candidate of the Workers Party (PT) said he was concerned about Bolsonaro's "incitement of violence" ahead of the runoff election on Sunday, in which the far-right politician is expected to win.