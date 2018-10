Brazilian Workers Party presidential candidate Fernando Haddad speaks about at a campaign event in Sao Paulo on Oct. 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/Sebastião Moreira

Center-left presidential candidate Fernando Haddad warned Monday that if rightist opponent Jair Bolsonaro wins the Oct. 28 runoff, he will give legal status to the militias that terrorize many urban areas in Brazil under the guise of fighting crime.

Haddad said that Bolsonaro's plan to regularize militias would create a situation like that in the Philippines under Rodrigo Duterte.