Brazilian Workers Party presidential candidate Fernando Haddad meets with religious leaders at a campaign event in Sao Paulo on Oct. 17, 2018. EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Brazilian Workers Party (PT) presidential candidate Fernando Haddad met on Wednesday with religious leaders and signed a declaration in which he promises not to push for legalizing abortion if he wins the upcoming run-off election.

Haddad, who will face off in the Oct. 28 run-off against ultra-rightist candidate Jair Bolsonaro, presented himself at the meeting as a traditional Christian man and emphasized that a president "cannot be elected to impose his point of view ... (and his) values."