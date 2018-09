Fernando Haddad on Wednesday invoked the legacy of the 2003-2011 administration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to give a push to his presidential candidacy at his first campaign event after the jailed former president who remains Brazil's most popular politician bandoned his bid to get on the Oct. 7 ballot.

"We're not going to desist from an effort that was so good for so many people," said the aspirant for the Workers Party (PT) in a meeting with students in Sao Paulo.