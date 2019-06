Sergio Trujillo with his Best Choreography award for "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations." in the press room during the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, Jun 9, 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

David Perlow (L) joins Ali Stroker as she poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards in New York, New York, USA, Jun 9, 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

Stephanie J. Block poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "The Cher Show" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards in New York, New York, USA, Jun 9, 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

The company of "Hadestown" poses in the press room with the best musical award at the 73rd annual Tony Awards in New York, New York, USA, Jun 9, 2019.EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

Rachel Chavkin poses in the press room with the award for best direction of a musical for "Hadestown" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards in New York, New York, USA, Jun 9, 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

"Hadestown" a musical which debuted off-Broadway before finally making it there, was the big winner with eight awards, including the best musical, at the 73rd Tony Awards on Sunday.

The musical, which tells a re-imagined story of the Greek myth about Orpheus and Eurydice to the rhythm of folk and blues, was the favorite to win at the awards.