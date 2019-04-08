Militants, reportedly from the Misrata militia, prepare their weapons and ammunition before heading to the frontline to join forces defending the capital, in Tripoli, Libya, 08 April 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Militants, reportedly from the Misrata militia, gather before heading to the frontline to join forces defending the capital, in Tripoli, Libya, 08 April 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER