Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar on Monday relaunched an offensive against Tripoli's airports.
Warplanes attacked the former international airport to the south of the coastal capital and the Mitiga airport to the east of the city.
Militants, reportedly from the Misrata militia, prepare their weapons and ammunition before heading to the frontline to join forces defending the capital, in Tripoli, Libya, 08 April 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Militants, reportedly from the Misrata militia, gather before heading to the frontline to join forces defending the capital, in Tripoli, Libya, 08 April 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Militants, reportedly from the Misrata militia, stand on vehicles with defaced photos of Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar as they gather before heading to the frontline to join forces defending the capital, in Tripoli, Libya, 08 April 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar on Monday relaunched an offensive against Tripoli's airports.
Warplanes attacked the former international airport to the south of the coastal capital and the Mitiga airport to the east of the city.