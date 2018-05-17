Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov (R) greets French President Emmanuel Macron as they arrive at a summit of the European Union and the Western Balkans countries in the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SZILARD KOSZTICSAK

(L-R) France's President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive at an informal European Union (EU) summit with Western Balkans countries at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, arrives at an informal European Union (EU) summit with Western Balkans countries at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

The European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations said he was confident that a deal could be struck between Serbia and Kosovo at the start of an informal meeting on Thursday in Sofia between leaders of the European Union and the Western Balkan states.

It is the first of its kind in 15 years that EU leaders will meet collectively with their counterparts from the Western Balkans, which include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and Kosovo.