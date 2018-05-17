The European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations said he was confident that a deal could be struck between Serbia and Kosovo at the start of an informal meeting on Thursday in Sofia between leaders of the European Union and the Western Balkan states.
It is the first of its kind in 15 years that EU leaders will meet collectively with their counterparts from the Western Balkans, which include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and Kosovo.