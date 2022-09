Motorcyclists wait for petrol in a long queue at a filling station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Released on 2 September 2022. EFE-EPA/Johnson Sabin

The high cost of living in Haiti is making life difficult for locals, who have already been pummeled by the shortage of fuel, an unprecedented sociopolitical crisis and violence by armed gangs fighting for control over the territory.

Many Haitians are forced to go hungry, such as Daphney, a trader at the capital’s Pétion-Ville street market.