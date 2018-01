Photo provided by the Organization of American States showing Haitian Defense Minister Herve Denis participating in a special meeting of the OAS Permanent Council in Washington on Jan. 24, 2018. EFE/Juan Manuel Herrera

Haitian Defense Minister Herve Denis on Wednesday downplayed the importance of the protests staged in his country after US President Donald Trump allegedly said that the Caribbean nation is a "s---hole."

"(The protests) are not important for us. I don't think that (there's any reason) to take any note of that," Denis said in Spanish to EFE after participating in an Extraordinary Permanent Council meeting of the Organization of American States in Washington.