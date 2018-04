A nurse prepares a vaccine at the Los Alcarrizos Municipal Hospital, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 28 March 2018. Dominicans crowded the health centers seeking vaccine against diphtheria, after the death of a child from Haiti, thought to be from the disease, which led the authorities to issue an epidemiological alert. EPA-EFE/FILE/ Orlando Barria

Haiti launched a vaccination campaign against diphtheria on Monday, a disease that has caused three deaths so far this year in the country.

Authorities said that more than 1 million people will be vaccinated between April 9 and 14 and that about 6,000 medical personnel have been mobilized for the campaign.