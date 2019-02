Haiti has been the scene of violent protests since Feb. 7, the second anniversary of President Jovenel Moise's 2017 inauguration. EPA-EFE

Seven foreigners and one Haitian in possession of several automatic weapons have been detained by Haiti's National Police, that institution said Monday.

Five Americans, two Serbians and a Haitian found with several machine guns, handguns, bulletproof vests, satellite phones and other equipment were taken into custody.