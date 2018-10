Port-Au-Prince, 17 oct (EFE).- A mayor of the new Haitian Army receives help from his colleagues after falling during an event chaired by Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Several individuals threw stones during a commemoration act of the 212 anniversary of the murder of Jean Jacques Dessalins, founding father of Haiti, chaired by Moise at the Dessalins monument, to which the presidential security responded by shooting. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Port-Au-Prince, 17 oct (EFE).- Haitian President Jovenel Moise (C) and wife Martine Moise (R) participate in the commemoration of the 212 anniversary of the murder of Jean Jacques Dessalins.

Port-Au-Prince, 17 oct (EFE).- A presidential band memeber hides away from the live shooting. Several reported hurt Wednesday after Haiti police open fire on protesters during a ceremony to commemorate the death of Jean Jacques Dessalines, father of the nation. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Several people were hurt here Wednesday when Haitian police opened fire on rock-throwing protesters during a ceremony to commemorate the 212th anniversary of the killing of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, the nation's founder.

The incident occurred as President Jovenel Moise and first lady Martine Moise were laying a wreath at the Dessalines monument in Port-au-Prince.