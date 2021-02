Police intervene during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 07 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

People react as they protest to demand the resignation of the President Jovenel Moise in Puerto Principe, Haiti, 07 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

Haitian President Jovenel Moise oversees the arrival of two 60 MW General Electric gas turbines for the under construction Carrefour power plant, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 18 December 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELAND

Smoke rises during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 07 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

The president of Haiti said Sunday that a coup attempt against him had been foiled, as the opposition called for him to step down.

Jovenel Moïse, who insists his term ends next year, said that a judge of the Court of Cassation (Supreme Court) and about 20 people allegedly conspired to replace him. EFE-EPA