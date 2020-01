A group of people protest in the community of Saint-Christophe, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, against the presence of President Jovenel Moise during a ceremony on Jan. 12, 2020, commemorating the 10th anniversary of the devastating magnitude-7.0 earthquake that struck the Caribbean nation. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

President Jovenel Moise and senior government officials commemorate in the community of Saint-Christophe, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, the 10th anniversary on Jan. 12, 2020, of the devastating magnitude-7.0 earthquake that struck the Caribbean nation. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Haiti commemorates 10 years of the earthquake that caused the country's devastation

President Jovenel Moise and high-level government officials participated Sunday in ceremonies to remember the victims of the Jan. 12, 2010, earthquake that devastated Haiti, killing more than 300,000 people.

Ceremonies were held in the community of Saint-Christophe and in the gardens of the Museum of the Haitian National Pantheon.