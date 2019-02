People run down a street during a protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 12 February 2019. Haitians continue to protest in the streets, for the sixth consecutive day, demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise, with protests becoming increasingly violent. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

The political crisis in Haiti is worsening after Wednesday marked a week of violent protests by opposition groups demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise, which left at least nine people dead.

Demonstrators, mostly young men, returned to the streets of the capital Wednesday to insist on the resignation of Moise, who remains silent and out of sight after he last called for dialogue on Feb. 9, as he faces increased rejection by several sectors of the opposition and violence increases.