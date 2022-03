Protesters set fire to an airplane at Antoine-Simon Airport in Les Cayes, Haiti, on 29 March 2022. EFE/Duples Plymouth

Thousands of Haitians took to the streets Tuesday to denounce crime, inflation, and political paralysis in the largest episode of unrest since the brutal slaying last July of President Jovenel Moise.

While the largest demonstration, in Port-au-Prince, was largely peaceful, protests in the southwestern city of Les Cayes resulted in the death of at least one person - shot by police - and the burning of an airplane.