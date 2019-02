Customers are coming back to the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince on Feb. 19, 2019, as Haiti slowly returns to normal following the violent protests over the past few days demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

Two men push a load of lumber at the Iron Market in Port-au-Prince on Feb. 19, 2019, as Haiti slowly gets back to normal following the violent protests over the past few days demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

Haiti is slowly getting back to normal this Tuesday following the violent protests over the past few days demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise.

Many schools opened their doors after being closed for almost two weeks, though student attendance was sparse, while transportation services, paralyzed all these days, resumed operating.