People pay tribute to President Jovenel Moise, assassinated on 07 July at his home, in front of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 14 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

An officer records as Haitian Police Chief Leon Charles speaks during a press conference today in Port-au-Prince, Haiti 14 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Pierre Gary Bernadotte, member of the PHTK political party of assassinated President Jovenel Moise, carries flowers in front of the National Palace during a tribute in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 14 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

People pay tribute to President Jovenel Moise, assassinated on 07 July at his home, in front of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 14 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Haitian authorities investigating the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on Wednesday offered details of how the murder plot was allegedly hatched and the suspected main actors.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a doctor living in the United States and unknown in Haitian politics who investigators say aspired to replace Moïse, was the main person responsible, said police chief Léon Charles at a press conference.