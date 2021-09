Migrants cross the Rio Grande river back and forth from the United States and Mexico to camp after a lack of supplies are given to them in the US, in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, 22 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER

The migrant crisis on the Mexico-United States border has cast fresh light on the exodus of people from Haiti and the long, dangerous journeys through the Americas that thousands from the crisis-stricken island nation have embarked on over the last decade.

Besides traditional destinations such as the Dominican Republic and the United States, Haitians were increasingly drawn to countries like Chile and Brazil during the South American economic boom.