Hospitals here in the nearest city to the epicenter of the magnitude-7.2 earthquake that rocked southwestern Haiti's Tiburon peninsula over the weekend were stretched to their limits Monday.
Haitian hospitals overwhelmed by earthquake casualties
A man carries a woman hurt in last weekend's earthquake to the entrance of the General Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Monday, 16 August 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria
Gulneuis Maicha, 6, rests on a gurney in a corridor of Inmaculee Conception Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Monday, 16 August 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria
A person injured in last weekend's earthquake is loaded aboard a US Coast Guard helicopter in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Monday, 16 August 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria
A doctor looks at an X-ray outside the General Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Monday, 16 August 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria
Health workers attend to patients in a tent outside the General Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Monday, 16 August 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria
People clear debris from a road in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Monday, 16 August 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria