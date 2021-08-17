Haitian hospitals overwhelmed by earthquake casualties

A man carries a woman hurt in last weekend's earthquake to the entrance of the General Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Monday, 16 August 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria

Gulneuis Maicha, 6, rests on a gurney in a corridor of Inmaculee Conception Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Monday, 16 August 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria

A person injured in last weekend's earthquake is loaded aboard a US Coast Guard helicopter in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Monday, 16 August 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria

A doctor looks at an X-ray outside the General Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Monday, 16 August 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria

Health workers attend to patients in a tent outside the General Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Monday, 16 August 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria