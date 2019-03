Haitiah Prime Minister Jean Henry Ceant stands question time at the Higher Chamber of the Haitian Parliament for the case of seven students, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 18 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Haitian Prime Minister Jean Henry Ceant stands question time at the Higher Chamber of the Haitian Parliament for the case of seven students in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 18 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ Jean Marc Herve Abelard

The lower house of the Haitian parliament voted overwhelmingly Monday in favor of a censure motion against Prime Minister Jean-Henry Ceant after he ignored lawmakers' summons to appear and answer questions.

The motion against Ceant, who took office six months ago, passed by a vote of 93-6 with three abstentions.