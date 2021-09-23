Migrants rest in tents at a shelter in the Mexican border city of Reynosa on 21 September 2021. EFE/ Martin Juarez Torres

Two shelters and a makeshift camp in this northeastern Mexican border city are being pushed to the limits of their capacity as authorities there strive to provide temporary housing for United States-bound migrants.

The situation has been exacerbated by the recent arrival of thousands of Haitians in that region and the reinstatement of the so-called "Remain in Mexico" program, a policy put in place by US former President Donald Trump's administration that requires third-country nationals applying for asylum to await processing on the Mexican side of the border.