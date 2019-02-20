UN vehicles cross a barricade during a rally against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 15 February 2019. The political crisis in Haiti is aggravated by a week of violent protests calling for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise, which has left at least nine dead. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

A couple receive medical assistance at the General Hospital, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 19 February 2019, as the country returns to normal after violent protests to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

People wait at the General Hospital, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 19 February 2019, as the country returns to normal after violent protests to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Andre Michel, one of the leaders of the Popular and Democratic Sector, speaks during a press conference to set the next steps of the anti-Government protests, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 19 February 2019. EPA-EFE/ Orlando Barria

The Haitian opposition on Tuesday announced the resumption of mobilizations on Wednesday and called for a protest march on Friday to demand the resignation of the country's president, Jovenel Moise, rejecting a dialogue once again.

"On Friday we will march throughout the country to remove Jovenel Moise from the National Palace, the moment of dialogue has passed, and the government has nothing to offer. The government's promises are policies that it will never be able to implement," Andre Michel, one of the opposition leaders, said at a press conference.