The Haitian opposition on Tuesday announced the resumption of mobilizations on Wednesday and called for a protest march on Friday to demand the resignation of the country's president, Jovenel Moise, rejecting a dialogue once again.
"On Friday we will march throughout the country to remove Jovenel Moise from the National Palace, the moment of dialogue has passed, and the government has nothing to offer. The government's promises are policies that it will never be able to implement," Andre Michel, one of the opposition leaders, said at a press conference.