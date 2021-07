The head of the Haitian National Police, Leon Charles, holds a press conference in Port-au-Prince on Thursday, 15 July 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria

Haiti's National Police said Thursday that they have seen nothing connecting acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph to last week's assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

"The evidence and information gathered in the framework of the investigation reveal no link with prime minister and the suspects have made no revelation to that effect," the force said in a statement.