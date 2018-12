Haitian Police try to shut down a demonstration during the International Day for the Fight against Corruption in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 09 December 2018. The Haitian police used tear gas to shut down a demonstration against corruption and impunity called by the political opposition in Port-au-Prince, and arrested several people shortly after its beginning. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

Haitians participate in a demonstration during the International Day for the Fight against Corruption in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on 9 December 2018. The Haitian police today dissolved with tear gas a demonstration against corruption and impunity called by the political opposition in Port-au-Prince, and arrested several people shortly after its beginning. EFE-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Haitian police on Sunday dispersed a demonstration against corruption and impunity organized by the political opposition in Port-au-Prince, arresting several people shortly after its start.

The march, held on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day, had a small following and passed towards the Parliament when shots by unknown persons were heard.