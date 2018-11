Two cars block a street, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 20 November 2018. The Haitian capital dawned today for the second consecutive day practically paralyzed after the massive protests on Sunday against corruption and impunity that left several dead and in which opposition groups called for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise. The economic crisis in Haiti, added to the corruption scandal of Petrocaribe, has generated in a large part of the population distrust in the capacity of the current Government to improve the situation. EPA-EFE/Estailove ST-VAL

Senegalese blue berets, members of the UN Mission for Justice in Haiti (Minujusth), patrol several streets, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 20 November 2018. The Haitian capital dawned today for the second consecutive day practically paralyzed after the massive protests on Sunday against corruption and impunity that left several dead and in which opposition groups called for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise. The economic crisis in Haiti, added to the corruption scandal of Petrocaribe, has generated in a large part of the population distrust in the capacity of the current Government to improve the situation. EPA-EFE/Estailove ST-VAL

View of a street that remains blocked, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 20 November 2018. The Haitian capital dawned today for the second consecutive day practically paralyzed after the massive protests on Sunday against corruption and impunity that left several dead and in which opposition groups called for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise. The economic crisis in Haiti, added to the corruption scandal of Petrocaribe, has generated in a large part of the population distrust in the capacity of the current Government to improve the situation. EPA-EFE/Estailove

People set barricades during protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 18 November 2018. Thousands of Haitians took to the streets in a new national protest against corruption and impunity which has left at least two dead and several wounded. EPA-EFE/FILE/ESTAILOVE ST-VAL

The president of Haiti on Wednesday reiterated his call for dialogue and said that during his term in office no one will jeopardize the country's interests following the massive protest against corruption on Nov. 18, when the opposition demanded his resignation.

In a message to the nation Jovenel Moise, who made no reference to corruption, said that Prime Minister Jean Henry Ceant has the power to talk with all sectors.