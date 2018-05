Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (C) speaks during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Haitian President Jovenel Moise speaks during the XXIX interannual session of the Caribbean Community, in Port au Prince, Haiti, on Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

The president of Haiti traveled to Taiwan on Saturday for a six-day official visit aimed at boosting existing ties between the two countries.

In brief remarks before he left Haiti, Jovenel Moise said his trip would strengthen ties with Taiwan, which has lost several allies - the latest being Burkina Faso - in recent months to China.