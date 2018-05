Haitian President Moise Jovenel addresses a press conference alongside an French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Dec. 11, 2017. EPA-EFEFILE /LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL

The President of Haiti landed in Taiwan Monday for a five-day state visit, with the latter still reeling from the loss of two diplomatic allies, the Dominican Republic and Burkina Faso, in less than a month.

Jovenel Moise was visiting with a delegation of 30 senior officials including the Senate President, Joseph Lambert, Chamber of Deputies Speaker, Gary Bodeau and Foreign Minister, Antonio Rodrigue, according to a Taiwan foreign ministry statement.