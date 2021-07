People queue and attempt to get gasoline, in the midst of a national fuel shortage, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 13 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Haiti's Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph (C) speaks during the presentation of the committee in charge of organizing the funeral of assassinated President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 13 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Haitian soldiers guard an entrance to the Palace of Justice, where former opposition senators Youri Latortue and Steven Benoit gave statements before the prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude on the case of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 12 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

Two of the police chiefs responsible for Haitian presidential security failed to appear Tuesday before a court in Port-au-Prince to testify over their alleged connection with the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude, who is handling the assassination case, confirmed to Efe that neither the main inspector, Amazan Paul Eddy, nor Commissioner Jean Laguel, general coordinator of presidential security, appeared at the courthouse premises.