Jean Henry Ceant, appointed prime minister by the Haitian government, participates in the session of the Chamber of Deputies where his ratification was discussed in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sep. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

Protesters participate in an anti-government rally in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

The prime minister of Haiti on Saturday night announced a series of measures aimed at alleviating the country's economic crisis and fighting corruption in an attempt to reduce two weeks of political tensions.

Violent protests have rocked the island nation amid demands for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise.