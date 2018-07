Haitian Prime Miniser Jack Guy Lafontant resigned on July 14, 2018, during a session in the lower house of Parliament where he was to have faced a non-confidence vote. His resignation comes a week after fuel-price hikes triggered riots. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Haitian Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant resigned on Saturday during a session in the lower house of Parliament in which he was to have faced a no-confidence vote.

The session was held after violent protests erupted last weekend over fuel-price hikes, which the government later scrapped.