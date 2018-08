Hundreds protest against corruption and to demand an investigation on the alleged irregularities in Petrocaribe's funds management, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 24 August 2018. The protestors rallied outside the Supreme Court against Corruption to demand sanctions for those involved in corruption. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Hundreds of Haitians gathered here Friday to demand an investigation into a diversion of funds from a Venezuelan program that supplies crude oil to Caribbean and Central American nations on generous terms.

The protesters met outside the Anti-Corruption Court in Port-au-Prince to demand punishment for those who commit acts of corruption in the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.