A woman rummages amid her damaged home in the Haitian capital's Tabarre neighborhood, a district hard-hit by gang violence, for any salvageable items on 25 May 2022. EFE / Johnson Sabin

A view of an empty street in the Haitian capital's Tabarre neighborhod, a district hard-hit by gang violence, on 25 May 2022. EFE / Johnson Sabin

A young man pushes a cart in the Haitian capital's Tabarre neighborhood, a district hard-hit by gang violence, on 25 May 2022. EFE / Johnson Sabin

Haitians find homes in ruins in wake of deadly gang battles

A month after the start of a gang war that forced thousands in Haiti's capital to flee their homes, returning families are finding their former residences have been reduced to rubble and ashes.

One hard-hit neighborhood is Croix des Mission, a district located at the northern entrance to Port-au-Prince.