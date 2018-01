Haitians protest President Donald Trump's purported negative comments about their country in front of the US Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

Hundreds of Haitians gathered outside the US Embassy here Thursday to protest President Donald Trump's purported negative comments about their country.

Calling Trump a racist, demonstrators urged their own government to expel the US ambassador in the event of further "aggressions" from Washington.