Haitian citizens check in to board a Chilean air force Boeing 767 flight to Port-au-Prince this Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, as part of a voluntary repatriation plan, after 55 of them waited two weeks inside a Santiago church to be repatriated among a total of 179 compatriots. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

After two weeks of hope, anxiety and uncertainty, the group of 55 Haitians waiting inside a Santiago church to be repatriated were among the 179 compatriots boarding a Chilean air force Boeing 767 flight to Port-au-Prince this Monday as part of a voluntary repatriation plan.

It all happened due to a "communication error," said Cristina Castro, administrator of San Cruz Parish where the 55 immigrants who tried to get on the first of the flights back home were lodged.