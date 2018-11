Haitian police patrol the streets of Port-au-Prince on Friday, Nov. 23, amid protests demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise. EFE-EPA/Estailove ST-VAL

A vehicle burned during a protest in Port-au-Prince on Friday, Nov. 23, to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. EFE-EPA/Estailove ST-VAL

Haitian police block the path of protesters marching in Port-au-Prince on Friday, Nov. 23, to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise. EFE-EPA/Estailove ST-VAL

Thousands marched in the Haitian capital on Friday to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise even as residents of Port-au-Prince sought to return to normal after days that saw the city paralyzed by protests.

Opponents of the president set out from the city center for the wealthy Petion Ville area, but only a small group of marchers reached the intended destination.