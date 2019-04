Haitian citizens demonstrate this Friday, April 26, 2019, outside the Superior Court of Auditors and Administrative Disputes to demand the publication of the final report on the embezzlement of funds received through Venezuela's PetroCaribe program. EFE-EPA/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Haitian citizens demonstrated this Friday outside the Superior Court of Auditors and Administrative Disputes to demand the publication of the final report on the embezzlement of funds received through Venezuela's PetroCaribe program.

The demonstration was convened by Nou Pap Domi, a group of citizens who fight corruption and impunity, an extra burden here in the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere.