The Philippines’ president has reached the half-way point of his mandate with his popularity sky-high and his opposition weakened — in some cases even repressed or annihilated.
Three years after the controversial figure came to power, Rodrigo Duterte still enjoys a public approval rating of about 80 percent — the highest rating of any democratically-elected Filipino leader — thanks, in part, to an economy boost, a hike in the employment rate and a considerable reduction of poverty, which fell from 27.7 percent of the population to 21 percent over 2015-18.