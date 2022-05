A group of migrants remain in the “Hope for All” shelter, today in Juarez, state of Chihuahua, Mexico, 23 May 2022. EFE/Luis Torres

A group of displaced Mexicans from the state of Michoacan protest in the vicinity of the United States consulate, in the city of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, 08 May 2022 (Issued 10 May 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/Joebeth Terriquez

The blocking of planned end to Title 42, a regulation used by the United States to expel undocumented immigrants during the Covid-19 pandemic, dashed the hopes of thousands of migrants in Mexico who had been waiting for Monday, when the measure was to be scrapped.

Many of the migrants had focused on the fact that finally their crossing would take place through Tijuana into California, putting an end the uncertainty that prevails on the northern border of Mexico.