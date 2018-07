Palestinians carry the body of a Hamas fighter killed in an Israeli attack. The man was laid to rest in Gaza on Friday, July 20l. EFE-EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Palestinians protesters face off with Israeli troops along the Gaza border on Friday, July 20. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Hamas said early Saturday that Palestinian factions and Israel agreed on a cease-fire after the fatal shooting of an Israeli soldier spurred intense Israeli strikes on Gaza that left four Palestinians dead.

Egypt and the United Nations acted as mediators to arrange the cessation of hostilities, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said.