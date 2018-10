Israeli army vehicles patrol next to the border with Gaza as Palestinians gather during the Friday protest at the Israeli Gaza border near Nahal Oz, facing the Gaza Neighborhood of Shajaiya, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas on Thursday urged Palestinians to intensify the weekly protests along Gaza-Israel border amid rising tensions in the region.

One Palestinian was killed and three were injured by Israeli airstrikes that targeted over 20 locations in the Gaza Strip Wednesday, after two rockets were fired from the enclave.