The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Saturday condemned the United States' decision to stop funding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The decision, announced by spokeswoman for the US State Department Heather Nauert on Friday, will affect services provided to nearly five million Palestinian refugees located in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, the Gaza Strip, West Bank and East Jerusalem.