Palestinians protesters run for cover from Israeli tear-gas during the clahses after Friday protest near the border east Gaza City, Jun 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

An Israeli soldier guards an Iron Dome anti-missile system near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Hamas on Wednesday launched 12 projectiles from the Gaza Strip towards Israel without causing any injuries, the Israeli military said.

Anti-aircraft alarms went off around 2am (2300 GMT) in various areas near the border: the regional councils of Hof Ashkelon, Sha'ar Hanegev and Eshkol as well as in the city of Sderot.