Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) forensic officers collect evidence at the crime scene where a Palestinian scientist, Fadi Mohammad al-Batsh, 35, was reportedly assassinated in a drive-by motorcycle shooting, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER MALAYSIA OUT

A handout photo made available by on Apr. 21 by Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCARE) shows a picture of Palestinian scientist Fadi Mohammad al-Batsh, 35, who was reportedly assassinated in a drive-by motorcycle shooting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCARE) HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The body of a Hamas-linked Palestinian engineer and academic who was shot dead in Kuala Lumpur is soon to be repatriated to Gaza, the Palestinian ambassador to Malaysia said on Monday.

Ambassador Anwar H. al-Agha told EFE the embassy in Kuala Lumpur is coordinating with Malaysian and Egyptian authorities on the repatriation of Fadi al-Batsh through Egypt, which Agha hopes will come "within days."